Report: Saints to host former Chiefs, LSU running back Darrel Williams

John Sigler
·1 min read

There have been no shortage of former LSU Tigers on the New Orleans Saints’ roster under head coach Dennis Allen — and another one could be on the way. TheScore’s Jordan Schultz reports that Darrel Williams will be working out for the team on Monday.

A former standout at LSU and, before that, John Ehret High School in Marrero on the West Bank in New Orleans, Williams has been a solid role player with the Kansas City Chiefs and Arizona Cardinals. He turned 28 this year and could be a good fit in the Saints backfield.

Running back is certainly a position of need for New Orleans. The Saints have already lost one backup (Eno Benjamin) to a season-ending injury and another (Kirk Merritt) wasn’t available for their first preseason game due to a different injury. Promising rookie third-round pick Kendre Miller left the contest with a knee injury, too. Adding a veteran like Williams could be a smart investment. We’ll see if anything comes of this after the Saints failed to cut a deal with Kareem Hunt last week.

