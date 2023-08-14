Report: Saints to host former Chiefs, LSU running back Darrel Williams

Source: Former #Chiefs RB Darrel Williams is working out for the #Saints today. Williams has 15 total TDs and has proven to be a terrific pass-catching back throughout his career. pic.twitter.com/1YChYPs0U4 — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) August 14, 2023

There have been no shortage of former LSU Tigers on the New Orleans Saints’ roster under head coach Dennis Allen — and another one could be on the way. TheScore’s Jordan Schultz reports that Darrel Williams will be working out for the team on Monday.

A former standout at LSU and, before that, John Ehret High School in Marrero on the West Bank in New Orleans, Williams has been a solid role player with the Kansas City Chiefs and Arizona Cardinals. He turned 28 this year and could be a good fit in the Saints backfield.

Running back is certainly a position of need for New Orleans. The Saints have already lost one backup (Eno Benjamin) to a season-ending injury and another (Kirk Merritt) wasn’t available for their first preseason game due to a different injury. Promising rookie third-round pick Kendre Miller left the contest with a knee injury, too. Adding a veteran like Williams could be a smart investment. We’ll see if anything comes of this after the Saints failed to cut a deal with Kareem Hunt last week.

