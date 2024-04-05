Report: Saints to host Boston College OL Christian Mahogany on pre-draft visit

Add another name to the list of New Orleans Saints official visits ahead of the 2024 NFL draft. Boston College offensive guard Christian Mahogany is one of the 30 prospects meeting with the Saints at their headquarters in Metairie this spring, per NFL draft analyst Jared Tokarz.

Mahogany has been on our radar for a while — he’s someone we put on our 2024 draft watch list last summer, and who was linked to the Saints in way-too-soon mock drafts before the season started. His college career began at left guard before the Eagles asked him to move to the right side, where he’s started in 2021 and 2023 (Mahogany missed the 2022 season with a knee injury).

Mahogany has done well for himself. He weighed in beneath the Saints’ previously-established standards for a guard at 6-foot-3 and 314 pounds but that’s right in line with the thresholds Klint Kubiak valued in his previous stint as an offensive coordinator, and his impressive movement skills should serve him well as a pro; Mahogany posted a 9.63 Relative Athletic Score which ranked 58 out of 1,523 guards since 1987.

Boston College has been an offensive line factory in recent years with several high draft picks like Zion Johnson (Los Angeles Chargers in 2022) and Chris Lindstrom (Atlanta Falcons in 2019), and Mahogany could be next. He was talked up as the best player on the field at East-West Shrine Bowl practices earlier this offseason. He’s currently projected to be a second- or third-round pick, so Mahogany could be in play when the Saints are on the clock at No. 45.

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire