Report: Saints hiring Maryland assistant Cory Robinson

The Saints are expected to hire Maryland assistant Cory Robinson, Matt Zenitz of al.com reports.

Robinson coached the cornerbacks and was defensive passing game coordinator for the Terrapins. He could serve as the assistant defensive backs coach with the Saints, according to Zenitz.

That would fill the void left by Leigh Torrence’s departure to the Jets.

Robinson joined Michael Locksley’s staff at Maryland in January 2019. He previously served as director of player personnel at Maryland in 2015.

He also has coached at Rutgers, Toledo and Temple.

