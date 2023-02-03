Report: Saints hiring Alabama analyst Todd Grantham as an assistant coach

Todd Grantham, who interviewed for the @AlabamaFTBL DC job, has decided to return to the NFL as an assistant with the New Orleans Saints, sources tell ESPN. Grantham was an analyst at Bama last season. He worked in the NFL for 11 seasons and was DC at three different SEC schools. — Chris Low (@ClowESPN) February 3, 2023

This is an interesting move. ESPN’s Chris Low reports that the New Orleans Saints are hiring Alabama Crimson Tide analyst Todd Grantham as a defensive assistant coach — Grantham previously served as the Florida Gators defensive coordinator from 2018 to 2021, and he spent 11 years in the NFL as a defensive line coach before returning to the college level. It remains to be seen if that’s the role Grantham will fill on Dennis Allen’s staff, but it’s a reasonable assumption.

The Saints needed a defensive line coach after losing co-defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen to the Atlanta Falcons this offseason (he also worked with that same position group), so this move makes sense. Grantham is the fourth member of Alabama’s coaching staff to join the Saints in the last year after New Orleans brought in offensive line coach Doug Marrone and strength and conditioning coaches Matt Rhea and Matt Clapp.

