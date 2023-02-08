Report: Saints hire Marcus Robertson

The Saints have hired Cardinals defensive backs coach Marcus Robertson, Mike Jurecki of Arizona Football Daily reports.

A report earlier this week from Josina Anderson of CBS Sports indicated Robertson was interviewing with the Saints to be secondary coach/passing game coordinator. The team parted ways with secondary coach Kris Richard, who doubled as co-defensive coordinator.

The Saints hired Joe Woods as their new defensive coordinator.

Robertson worked as assistant defensive backs coach to Woods under Dennis Allen on the 2014 Raiders. He also worked with Woods on the Broncos in 2017-18 until going to Arizona as defensive backs coach in 2019.

Cory Robinson was the Saints’ defensive backs coach in 2022, but his contract has expired.

