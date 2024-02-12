Report: Saints to hire 49ers passing game specialist Klint Kubiak as offensive coordinator

The 49ers are losing another assistant coach. Offensive passing game specialist Klint Kubiak is leaving San Francisco to take over the offensive coordinator job for the Saints in New Orleans according to a report from NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.

This is Kubiak’s second foray into the world of being an offensive coordinator. He also held that position for one season with the Vikings in 2021. After that he joined the Broncos as a passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach. In 2023 he joined Kyle Shanahan’s staff in San Francisco as an offensive passing game specialist.

Kubiak was a popular name among clubs looking for a new OC, and now the 49ers will add another item to their offseason to-do list with hiring a replacement for Kubiak.

Story originally appeared on Niners Wire