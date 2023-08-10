Report: Saints work out former Giants, Cowboys LB Jaylon Smith

This could be an interesting move: TheScore’s Jordan Schultz reports that the New Orleans Saints brought in linebacker Jaylon Smith for a workout in the wake of Anthony Barr’s visit on Monday.

Smith, 28, has spent most of the last two years with the New York Giants after starting his career with the Dallas Cowboys back in 2016. He’s started 69 of the 87 games he’s played in the NFL, as well as four playoff games. He also had a two-game cameo with the Green Bay Packers in 2021.

Smith’s career was derailed by a catastrophic knee injury in his final college game at Notre Dame, costing him his entire rookie season and dropping him out of first-round consideration; it turned out to be one of a few incidents that ignited a wave of withdrawals by top NFL draft prospects in bowl season that continues to this day.

To his credit, Smith has gone on to put a nice career together for himself, and he’d be a good fit in New Orleans behind Demario Davis and Pete Werner. Head coach Dennis Allen recently acknowledged that he hasn’t seen anyone emerge out of the group of first- and second-year pros and journeymen special teamers to win that opportunity.

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire