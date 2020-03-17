Twelve of the top 18 players on PFT’s top-100 free agents list are off the board already. The top player remaining is Saints quarterback Drew Brees at No. 2.

But there is no drama in Brees’ destination.

The NFL’s all-time passing leader already said he’s going back to the Saints.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The question always has been how much of a hometown discount Brees will give the team, which is near the bottom in cap space.

We soon will know.

The Saints are close to finalizing a new contract with Brees, Charles Robinson of Yahoo.com reports. The sides could complete the deal by Tuesday.

Brees has passed for 77,416 yards and 547 touchdowns.

Report: Saints finalizing deal with Drew Brees originally appeared on Pro Football Talk