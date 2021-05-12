Report: Saints to face Cowboys on Thursday night after Thanksgiving

Have also heard the Saints will host the Cowboys the following week after Thanksgiving on Thursday Night Football. — John Hendrix (@JohnJHendrix) May 12, 2021

The NFL’s 2021 schedule release is hours away, but reports continue to trickle in on the biggest matchups the Saints will see this season. And here’s one worth putting in your calendar: SI.com’s John Hendrix reports that the Dallas Cowboys will visit New Orleans for a Thursday night game on Dec. 2.

That follows the Saints’ Thanksgiving Day kickoff with the Buffalo Bills a week earlier. Playing consecutive Thursday night games is far from ideal, but at least both contests will be in New Orleans. The Saints won’t have to fly cross-country or prepare on a short week between the two prime time games.

Saints-Cowboys games are always memorable: between Malcolm Jenkins running down Roy Williams for the game-saving stripped fumble on Thanksgiving back in 2010; to C.J. Spiller’s overtime game-winning touchdown sprint in 2014; to Dennis Allen blitzing Dak Prescott on the last-second Hail Mary attempt for the win in 2019, fireworks pop off every time these teams share the field.