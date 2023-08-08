Report: Saints are expected to sign Kareem Hunt, Anthony Barr

The Saints had a pair of veteran free agents in for visits on Monday and they are reportedly set to add both of them to their 90-man roster.

Dianna Russini of ESPN reports that the Saints are expected to sign running back Kareem Hunt and linebacker Anthony Barr. Both signings are contingent on the players passing their physicals with the Saints.

Hunt will join Jamaal Williams and rookie Kendre Miller as options in the backfield during Alvin Kamara's three-game suspension to start the year. Eno Benjamin was also in the mix, but he will miss the year with a torn Achilles.

The Saints also lost linebacker Andrew Dowell to a torn ACL and that may have helped Barr land on their radar screen. Veteran starter Demario Davis is also out with a calf injury, but the Saints do not expect him to miss an extended period of time.