The Saints were talking about trading defensive tackle Malcom Brown earlier this month, but it looks like they’ll have to go another route to get his contract off the books for the 2021 season.

Josina Anderson reports that the team intends to release Brown before the start of the new league year.

The move would clear $4.9 million in cap space and continue a long run of moves the Saints have had to make in order to get under the $182.5 million salary cap for the 2021 season. Those moves have included restructured contracts and the releases of players like Janoris Jenkins, Emmanuel Sanders, and Kwon Alexander.

Brown has started every game he’s played for the Saints over the last two seasons. He had 27 tackles and a sack last season.

Report: Saints are expected to release Malcom Brown originally appeared on Pro Football Talk