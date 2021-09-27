Report: Saints expect Terron Armstead to miss ‘several weeks’ with elbow injury

John Sigler
·2 min read
In this article:
We’ve good news and bad news on Terron Armstead’s injury against the New England Patriots, when running back Tony Jones Jr.’s helmet collided with Armstead’s left arm while assisting with a block. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports that initial tests on the New Orleans Saints left tackle’s injured elbow suggest he’s going to be out of action for “several weeks” rather than months, and for now it’s not anticipated to be a season-ending issue.

Still, a stint on injured reserve can’t be ruled out. That could be the move depending on his recovery timeline; teams are allowed to put players on ice for at least three weeks during the season, so he could return after the Saints’ Week 6 bye if that’s the route they choose. Other starters like Michael Thomas, Marcus Davenport, Kwon Alexander, and David Onyemata could return around the same time.

Whatever the Saints choose to do, they’ve got enough depth to take the hit. James Hurst has played well on a moment’s notice at left tackle, rookie Landon Young had a strong summer, and Ryan Ramczyk could theoretically swing over from the right side in an emergency. With Armstead’s contract set to expire in the spring, potentially sending him into free agency, it’s an opportunity for the Saints to test their contingency plans.

Injuries have been a frustrating constant for Armstead throughout his Saints career. He’s never played a full 16-game season, coming closest with 15 starts in 2019 (and twice hitting 14, in 2020 and 2014). Holding it down for an entire 17-game slate in 2021 was a tough sell. He’s played through some debilitating issues in the past like a torn pectoral muscle and a broken hand, but everyone has their limit. Here’s to a speedy and full recovery.

