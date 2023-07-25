Report: Saints expect Michael Thomas to be a full participant at training camp

This is encouraging: NewOrleans.Football’s Nick Underhill reports that the Saints anticipate wideout Michael Thomas being a full participant when they kick off training camp practice on Wednesday. Thomas has missed most of the last three seasons battling different lower-leg injuries, and he was a late addition to their spring practices during organized team activities, but it sounds like he’s back. He at least isn’t expected to open camp on the PUP or NFI lists.

That’s going to be a major boon for the Saints offense with Derek Carr at quarterback. Thomas started his career on a historic pace, peaking with Offensive Player of the Year recognition in 2019, but injuries have taken a toll on him. If he’s able to be even half the player he once was it takes a ton of pressure off young guys like Chris Olave and Rashid Shaheed.

We’ll even settle for the Thomas we saw early last season, when he caught 16 passes for 171 yards and 13 first down conversions, scoring 3 touchdown receptions in just 3 games. Stay tuned.

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire