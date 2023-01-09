Report: Saints expect to hear from Cardinals about Sean Payton

We’ll file this one under “as expected.” Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio reported that the New Orleans Saints are expecting a call from the Arizona Cardinals concerning former head coach Sean Payton, which came in shortly before the Cardinals dismissed fourth-year head coach Kliff Kingsbury.

Now that Kingsbury has been shown the door (along with longtime general manager Steve Keim), the Cardinals look like one of the more-attractive job opportunities around the league. Payton would have the option to bring an executive like Jeff Ireland or Khai Harley with him from New Orleans to the desert, where he would be coaching an established quarterback in Khai Harley. Cardinals owner Michael Bidwell is known as a hands-off type, so Payton would probably have the same level of autonomy he’s enjoyed with the Saints.

What’s less clear is what Arizona may be willing to trade for Payton. They own the third overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft but almost certainly won’t put it on the table. The Cardinals also have the third pick in rounds two (No. 34) and three (No. 66), and they’re getting a couple of compensatory draft picks back for losing wide receiver Christian Kirk and pass rusher Chandler Jones. They could also dip into their 2024 draft picks to make a competitive offer.

We’ll see if the Cardinals do end up making that call or whether the Saints are left waiting by the phone. That’s just the start of a long process in interviewing Payton and selling him on what they have to offer. This is going to take some time to resolve.

List

6 candidates to replace Saints offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire