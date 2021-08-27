Report: Saints evacuating to DFW, plan to practice at AT&T Stadium

The Saints are evacuating to Dallas-Fort Worth ahead of Hurricane Ida, The Times-Picayune reports. They will practice at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

Hurricane Ida is projected to make landfall as a Category 4 storm along the Louisiana coast Sunday afternoon. The Saints, whose preseason game with the Cardinals already was canceled, plan to leave Saturday afternoon.

The Saints’ tentative plan is to stay in DFW until Wednesday, the newspaper reports.

Their original practice plan called for workouts Sunday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. The Cowboys play their preseason finale against Jacksonville at noon Sunday at AT&T Stadium.

The Saints spent the entire 2005 season in San Antonio after Hurricane Katrina wrecked New Orleans. In 2004, the Saints spent three days in San Antonio because of Hurricane Ivan.

The team also had to leave town for a few days in 2008 and 2012, traveling to Indianapolis and Cincinnati respectively.

All Louisiana coastal parishes are under a hurricane warning.

