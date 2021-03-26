Report: Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore arrested in Cleveland

Cleveland.com’s Adam Ferrise reports that New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore was arrested Thursday evening on suspicion of receiving stolen property, though he has not been charged. Lattimore was held at Cuyahoga County Jail, which released a photo of his booking photo.

Lattimore, who turns 25 in May, is a Cleveland native and graduate of the city’s Glenville High School who studied at nearby Ohio State University. The Saints selected him eleventh overall in the 2017 NFL draft, which led to 2017 Defensive Rookie of the Year honors and three Pro Bowl selections.

Details of Lattimore’s arrest or the allegations against him remain unclear, and it’s noteworthy that he has not been formally charged with a crime. Much more context will be needed here before the situation develops further.

Still, the timing could not be worse. He is entering the final year of his contract with the Saints while playing out his fifth-year team option, valued at more than $10.2 million, with a lucrative extension on the horizon. He is also one of a handful of corners under contract with the team for the 2021 season, though free agent T.J. Carrie is visiting New Orleans.

Stay tuned for updates.