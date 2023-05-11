Report: Saints to close out 2023 regular season in Week 18 vs. Falcons

There’s what everyone has been waiting for: Nola.com’s Jeff Duncan reports that the New Orleans Saints will end the 2023 season in Week 18 with a home game against the division-rival Atlanta Falcons, though the NFL is waiting to finalize a date and time for the matchup — just like they did last year.

Additionally, Duncan reports that the Saints will visit the Falcons for a road game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Week 12, the Sunday after Thanksgiving. That’s a noon kickoff on Nov. 26.

If you include the playoffs, the Saints and Falcons are all tied up in their series history at 54-54 (Atlanta won their lone postseason tilt). So there’s a lot on the line already before you consider each team’s chances in the race for an NFC South division title.

More 2023 season!

Reports: Saints to play Panthers on Monday Night Football in Week 2 Dennis Allen says Saints don't anticipate 'any limitations at all' for Foster Moreau 16 ex-Saints players to face their former team in 2023

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire