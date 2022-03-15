Report: Saints, Chiefs have ‘expressed the most interest’ in ex-Browns WR Jarvis Landry

John Sigler
·1 min read
Well hello there: ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that the New Orleans Saints are one of two teams to take the greatest interest in recently-released Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry, along with the Kansas City Chiefs. That’s not too surprising considering the need for a number-two receiver in New Orleans next to Michael Thomas and the always-in-demand passing offense in Kansas City.

And as we noted earlier, the Saints could sign Landry to a competitive salary without putting any potential 2023 compensatory draft picks in jeopardy. If they lose big free agents like Terron Armstead and Marcus Williams to the free agency cycle, adding Landry would mean New Orleans could still expect some extra draft picks next offseason. That’s significant with a potential landmark trade brewing for Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson. Stay tuned for developments.

Updated 2022 Saints team needs before free agency

