Report: Saints CB Marshon Lattimore won’t play Monday night vs. Bucs

I’m told Saints CB Marshon Lattimore won’t play tonight despite being limited in practice this week. Just not quite ready yet to return from an injury. #nflnetwork — Sara Walsh (@Sara_Walsh) December 5, 2022

Looks like we won’t get another round of Mike Evans vs. Marshon Lattimore this year.

The New Orleans Saints’ star cornerback won’t play in Monday night’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, per NFL Network’s Sara Walsh.

Lattimore was limited in practice all week with an abdomen injury, and was listed as questionable on Friday’s final injury report.

The rivalry between Lattimore and Evans is annual must-see TV, with this year’s Week 2 matchup ending with an all-out brawl and a one-game suspension for the Bucs’ future Hall of Fame wide receiver.

Being without Lattimore is a huge blow for the New Orleans secondary, as Evans and fellow Pro Bowl pass-catchers Chris Godwin and Julio Jones will have one less star defender to worry about.

