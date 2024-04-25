Report: Saints calling teams to trade up in Round 1 of 2024 draft

Are in for another Mickey Loomis special? NFL Media’s Daniel Jeremiah shared a big piece of information in his final 2024 mock draft, which he had previously only alluded to on social media.

“The Saints have been calling teams to try to trade up, and I assume they want one of the top offensive tackles,” Jeremiah wrote, predicting the Saints will ultimately stay put and select Washington Huskies left tackle Troy Fautanu. He continued, “I’m not sure how they have the OTs stacked on their board, but I do feel highly confident that New Orleans will be taking a bookend blocker in Round 1.”

Jeremiah has been on the Saints’ case for a while; he previously tweeted that he couldn’t find a team with a bigger need in this draft class than the Saints have at offensive tackle, later adding that everything he’s hearing from sources around the league is that teams are working the phones to move up in trades for their favorite offensive tackles.

Which leads us to two different conclusions. The reasonable takeaway would be that the Saints are such an obvious fit for a first-round offensive tackle that other teams are working to move ahead of them, in case the blocker they like most is in New Orleans’ sights. If a team rates, say, Alabama’s JC Latham highest but fears the Saints will pick him, they’ll be calling now to try and leapfrog New Orleans.

Now the other conclusion: it’s the Saints themselves who are trying to get out in front. That’s backed up by what Jeremiah is reporting in his final mock draft, and it’s reasonable to think Loomis would work the phones upon hearing how other teams are trying to move ahead of him. It’s clear that the Saints desperately need a bookend tackle (two, really; Trevor Penning hasn’t earned anyone’s trust on the left side).

If Loomis sees a path towards getting this year’s best blocker, he’s going to act aggressively and pursue it. He has the rare job security to justify it. If the pick busts like Penning or Marcus Davenport, he’s confident he’ll be safe. He’s gotten away with these bad gambles before and he’ll try them again, sooner or later. Maybe he tries it as soon as Thursday night. It just seems ill-advised when this is such a deep draft class at offensive tackle. The Saints could probably stay put and still get a starting-quality blocker (like Fautanu), or else a difference-maker at another position. We’ll see how it plays out soon enough.

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire