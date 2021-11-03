The Saints don’t have, and apparently won’t have, receiver Michael Thomas. They considered having receiver Odell Beckham, Jr.

Kimberley Martin of ESPN.com reports that the Saints and Browns had discussions about a possible trade for Beckham. The two sides couldn’t work out the terms, however, given the magnitude of Beckham’s salary.

More and more teams pay a significant chunk of a player’s salary in order to facilitate a trade. It’s a sliding scale, with the compensation the player’s former team receives hinging on the financial obligation that team will retain.

And so Beckham remains with the Browns, even though yesterday’s events made it clear that he doesn’t want to be. Which means that the Browns, underachieving at 4-4, have a problem that needs to be resolved. Even if the only way to resolve it will be to release Beckham.

Report: Saints, Browns talked about a possible Odell Beckham Jr. deal originally appeared on Pro Football Talk