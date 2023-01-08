Report: Saints, Broncos ‘appear to be on the same page’ on Sean Payton trade value

Sources: The #Broncos and #Saints have held discussions centered around Sean Payton and while no deal is in place, the two sides appear to be on the same page about what the compensation would be for a deal. My story: https://t.co/bqLxZnTbDi — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 8, 2023

This is reassuring: NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports that the New Orleans Saints and Denver Broncos “appear to be on the same page” after greenlighting an interview with Sean Payton for the Broncos’ open head coach job; Rapoport adds that the Saints want a first round draft pick and other assets for their former head coach, and Denver is at least prepared to consider paying that price.

They have the means to do it. Even after selling the farm for Russell Wilson, the Broncos own a 2023 first round pick (from the San Francisco 49ers, thanks to a midseason deal with the Miami Dolphins) and a pair of 2023 third rounders as well as their 2024 draft picks in each of the first four rounds. Players can’t be included in trades for coaches, only draft picks and cash considerations. But Denver still has enough resources to match many other offers.

That’s not to say things are heating up, or that both sides have any agreement on trade compensation. The Broncos simply have an understanding of what the Saints are seeking. Should Payton hear them out and want the job, talks will advance further. Then we’ll get a better idea of exactly what the Saints are seeking in a trade. For now, it’s just good to see that New Orleans has done its due diligence in handling this situation seriously.

