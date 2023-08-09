Report: Saints bring back tight end/fullback J.P. Holtz after tryout

One of the veteran free agents the New Orleans Saints hosted for a group tryout on Tuesday is signing with the team after all. FOX 8’s Sean Fazende reports that the Saints signed tight end J.P. Holtz, reinforcing the position after injuries sidelined Lucas Krull and Jesse James at training camp.

The Saints were already at their 90-man roster capacity so they’ll need to make a corresponding move to add Holtz to their depth chart. Even if Krull and James are expected back soon (and we don’t know that they are), they’re running thin at tight end with Juwan Johnson and Foster Moreau at the top with Taysom Hill splitting reps at other positions in practice.

With their first preseason game coming up on Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs, it’s worth investing in a backup or two to limit the starters’ reps in exhibition. Holtz spent most of the 2022 season on New Orleans’ practice squad and appeared in a handful of games at both tight end and fullback, also covering punts and kickoffs at times on special teams.

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire