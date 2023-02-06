Report: Saints assistant Cory Robinson’s contract is up, may coach elsewhere in 2023

Worth noting: #Saints assistant secondary coach Cory Robinson, who ran the DB room last season, let his contract expire and is a free agent. A bright young assistant who just coached in the Senior Bowl. https://t.co/PbmcCb2ulR — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 6, 2023

This might be concerning. NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports that New Orleans Saints assistant coach Cory Robinson is a free agent after letting his contract expire following the 2022 season. Robinson has coached the secondary in New Orleans and managed the defensive backs room last year. He recently worked at the Senior Bowl, coaching several safety prospects on the American Team roster.

Robinson should have options. He could go join Aaron Glenn on the Detroit Lions defense or get a look with Sean Payton on the Denver Broncos, or get a fresh start entirely somewhere else. Depending on where Kris Richard goes next, Robinson may join him. He’ll be a highly sought-after coach given how well the Saints pass defense has performed in recent years.

Letting go of a talented young coach feels like a mistake. At the same time, you can’t fault Robinson for pursuing better opportunities. If he can get a bigger role on another team on the rise, he owes it to himself to chase it. There’s still a chance he returns to New Orleans as an assistant on Dennis Allen’s staff, but the decision to hire Joe Woods as Richard’s replacement at defensive coordinator makes him a de facto secondary coach given his resume.

