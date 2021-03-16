Report: Saints among teams interested in Richard Sherman

Myles Simmons
·1 min read
While there was one veteran head coach who engaged in some pretty clear tampering with Richard Sherman several weeks ago, another may actually land the cornerback.

According to NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero, the Saints are among the teams expressing interest in Sherman. Part of the appeal for Sherman would be reuniting with Kris Richard. He was Sherman’s position coach from 2011-2014, and then his defensive coordinator from 2015-2017 with the Seahawks.

Sherman, who turns 33 at the end of the month, played just five games in 2020 due to various injuries. He recorded one interception and one pass defensed. He appeared in 14 contests in 2018 and 15 in 2019 with San Francisco.

Sherman’s made the Pro Bowl five times — four with the Seahawks and once with the 49ers.

The Saints have a need at cornerback after releasing Janoris Jenkins to create cap space.

Report: Saints among teams interested in Richard Sherman originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

