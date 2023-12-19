Report: Sage Ryan withdraws from transfer portal

LSU took a major loss in the secondary last week as cornerback Sage Ryan announced his intentions to enter the transfer portal.

While Ryan said his decision was “effective immediately,” he hasn’t formally entered the transfer portal. And according to a report from The Advocate’s Wilson Alexander, there’s reason to believe he may be second-guessing that decision.

Per Alexander, Ryan participated in bowl practice on Tuesday after missing a team meeting on Monday. This, paired with comments from Brian Kelly that everyone who appeared in the last game would be available for the bowl game, would seem to imply Ryan plans to play in the bowl.

Whether he’s contemplating staying at LSU is unclear, but it would be a major boost if he did. A former five-star recruit, Ryan began his career mostly playing safety and nickel but moved to the outside to help with depth issues this season.

He ultimately started nine games, bringing much-needed consistency to the cornerback position, which was down quite a few players by the end of the season.

According to Alexander, defensive linemen Tygee Hill and Fitzgerald West were the only other scholarship players in the portal who practiced on Tuesday.

UPDATE: Ryan will officially remain at LSU and withdraw from the transfer portal. The news was first reported by Lonn Phillips Sullivan of LSU Odyssey.

