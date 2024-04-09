REPORT, Saddi Washington to interview for Michigan State basketball assistant job

Michigan State basketball head coach Tom Izzo is tasked with replacing Mark Montgomery on his bench after the MSU assistant took the head coaching position at Detroit Mercy.

Spartans Wire compiled a list of potential candidates for the position, and among that list was former Michigan assistant Saddi Washington. It now looks like Washington will be a candidate getting a look from Izzo.

Rumors circling social media have surfaced that Washington will be conducting an interview MSU tomorrow. It is unclear at this time if it is a formal in person interview or a zoom call.

Former Michigan Assistant Saddi Washington is expected to interview for the Michigan State Assistant job tomorrow. #gogreen💚 pic.twitter.com/dIP0CTdsND — Spartans Hoops (@HoopsSpartans) April 8, 2024

Washington would be a solid replacement and would get the endorsement of two coaches Izzo respects a ton in John Beilein and Greg Kampe.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire