Report: Ryan Tannehill, Titans players held workout during COVID-19 outbreak

Tennessee Titans players reportedly held a workout away from the facility while it was closed due to the team’s COVID-19 outbreak even though the NFL told them not to do so — and quarterback Ryan Tannehill might have been one of the players present for it.

The report comes from Titans beat writer Paul Kuharsky, who also provided pictures of what is supposedly players from the team working out at a field at Montgomery Bell Academy on September 30. Kuharsky notes that his report is not based on those pictures, but rather what he is hearing from sources.

Here’s the gist of the situation, per Kuharsky’s report:

A group of Titans worked out at Montgomery Bell Academy on Sept. 30 despite an NFL directive not to hold such get-togethers while team headquarters was closed because of a COVID-19 outbreak, according to sources who saw players there. A league source said that once the Titans building was closed down on Sept. 29, the franchise was told there were to be “no in-person meetings, workout or activities at the facility or elsewhere.” Students at the private school saw a large group of adult football players they identified as Titans working out on the school’s field during classes. Another source said he saw Ryan Tannehill there.

Shortly after Kuharsky’s report was published, Titans left guard Rodger Saffold had this reaction to it on Twitter.

Guys just don’t work out for fun this is for their lively hood, their family, their opportunity. Say what you want but I’m standing up for my team always. https://t.co/wRmlIOT4ww — Rodger Saffold (@Rodger_Saffold) October 7, 2020





At this moment, it isn’t clear which other players were involved, but that’s not really important. What’s important is that this gathering appears to have occurred in violation of the NFL’s wishes and a punishment could be coming as a result. Furthermore, this doesn’t help the Titans’ case that the outbreak isn’t their fault.

This news comes on the heels of the Titans being dealt another blow on Wednesday, as two more players tested positive for COVID-19, leaving Tennessee’s Week 5 game against the Buffalo Bills in doubt.

The gathering of Titans players is just one part of the NFL’s investigation into the team’s outbreak. The league is also looking to see if the Titans had lapses in the COVID-19 protocols, including “possibly inconsistent use of masks and tracking devices and whether symptoms were timely reported,” per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

Related