Report: Ryan Tannehill replacing Marcus Mariota at QB for Titans

Last week’s substitute experience with the Tennessee Titans is now becoming a full-time gig for Ryan Tannehill.

According to the NFL Network, Tannehill has been installed as the team’s starting quarterback for this Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Tannehill replaced Marcus Mariota in the lineup in the third quarter of last week’s loss to the Denver Broncos. He took over after Mariota’s second interception of the day midway through the third quarter. Mariota had completed just 7 of 18 passes for 63 yards and two interceptions against Denver when he was given the hook.

In relief, Tannehill completed 13 of 16 passes for 144 yards and an interception. He was sacked four times while Mariota was dropped three times by the Denver defense.

Head coach Mike Vrabel said the decision on who the quarterback would be for this week’s game against the Chargers would come on Tuesday. Thad decision has now been made as the No. 2 overall pick of the 2015 NFL Draft heads to the bench. With Mariota under center, the Titans offense had been under to less than 20 points in five straight games and less than 10 in three of their last four outings. The 9.5 passer rating against Denver on Sunday was the worst of his career.