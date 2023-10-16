Report: Ryan Tannehill may miss time with high ankle sprain

The Titans may be without their starting quarterback for a bit.

Ryan Tannehill suffered a high ankle sprain during Sunday's loss to the Ravens in London, according to a report from ESPN.

It's the same ankle Tannehill injured last season. He initially missed two games with it before going on injured reserve after aggravating the injury later in the season.

The Titans have a bye in Week 7 after playing across the pond, giving Tannehill some time to heal. Head coach Mike Vrabel said on Monday that if Tannehill is healthy, he'll be the starter when the team plays the Falcons in Week 8. But Tannehill's availability is certainly in question.

"We’ll see how it goes," Vrabel said, via Jim Wyatt of the team’s website. "We have some time here before our next game, and Ryan will get treatment around the clock. This will be a big week to see how he progresses and then we'll make a decision on his availability next week and what we do then.”

If Tannehill isn’t available, Malik Willis or rookie Will Levis will start. A third-round pick in 2022, Willis was the backup on Sunday and played 18 snaps in the loss. He completed 4-of-5 passes for 74 yards and rushed for 17 yards on three attempts. But he also took four sacks plus another wiped out by a penalty.

“It will be one of those two guys if Ryan can't go," Vrabel said. "I don't know who that would be yet. We'll see how they continue to practice.

“It will be good to get them work this week with some guys they haven't necessarily worked with — they've been working on the show team during the season, so I am excited to get both those guys some reps with some of our offensive guys and see how they handle that.”

The Titans will notably have a quick turnaround after their Week 8 matchup with the Falcons, as they’ll travel to play the Steelers on Thursday night in Week 9.