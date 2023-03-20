Report: Ryan Poles never told Justin Fields he was Bears’ QB before trade of No. 1 pick

Before the Chicago Bears traded the No. 1 pick in the NFL draft to the Carolina Panthers, there was plenty of speculation about whether the team could move on from quarterback Justin Fields.

The assumption was Chicago was going to deal the No. 1 pick — the only question was to which team — and that they’d roll with Fields in 2023. After all, Fields emerged as one of the league’s most exciting players with little help around him last season.

But, according to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, Poles never told Fields that he was definitely going to be the Bears’ quarterback in 2023. Poles was going to do his due diligence on the quarterbacks in this draft class, including Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud and Anthony Richardson. And, as Poles indicated, he kept Fields informed throughout the process.

“Because the tape goes around with my staff and our coaches, and if it’s universally known, there’s someone special special, and it blows us away, well, that’s what this league is about,” Poles says. “I couldn’t give him the definitive answer of yes, we’re rolling with you next year, [because] we had to do the full deal.”

Then, of course, the trade of the No. 1 pick happened a couple of days before free agency, where Chicago acquired two first-round picks (including No. 9 in 2023), two second-round selections and wide receiver DJ Moore from Carolina.

While Poles couldn’t give Fields that definitive answer earlier this year, he made it clear that Fields is their guy heading into 2023.

“I think my actions have said enough,” Poles told Breer.

And, in the case that Fields doesn’t work out, the Bears have an additional first-round pick as insurance to take a swing at a quarterback in 2024.

