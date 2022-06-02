It looks like Ryan Fitzpatrick won’t be playing in the NFL this season, but the well-traveled quarterback may still be joining a new team.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Fitzpatrick is in talks with Amazon for a role on their Thursday Night Football broadcasts. Amazon is taking over that package this season and will be the home for 15 games during the 2022 regular season.

Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reports that Fitzpatrick is discussing a spot on a studio team that is expected to also include Richard Sherman, Marshawn Lynch, and Tony Gonzalez. Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit will call the games.

In addition to his travels around the league, roller coaster quarterback play and facial hair, Fitzpatrick became known for entertaining press conferences as his career stretched into a second decade. That put him on the radar for a move to the broadcasting side of things upon an retirement announcement that feels imminent.

Report: Ryan Fitzpatrick in talks with Amazon for role on Thursday Night Football originally appeared on Pro Football Talk