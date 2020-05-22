Report: Russell Wilson wants Antonio Brown in Seattle

Although Josh Gordon may be cleared to return before Antonio Brown, it’s Brown and not Gordon who has captured the attention of Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson.

According to John Clayton of 710 ESPN in Seattle, Wilson wants Brown to join the team.

The Seahawks’ receiving corps includes DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett. Philip Dorsett arrived as a free agent this year.

“[I]t’s not out of the question for the Seahawks to add another wide receiver,” Clayton said, via USA Today. “According to sources, Wilson would love to add Antonio Brown. Brown is also close with backup quarterback Geno Smith, whose one-year contract with the Seahawks was finalized Wednesday.”

Brown, who has played for the Steelers, Raiders, and Patriots, repeatedly has been linked to the Ravens, where his cousin, receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown, plays. Last year, the Seahawks reportedly kicked the tires on Brown before adding Gordon.

Of course, Brown can’t play for anyone until a trio of pending Personal Conduct Policy investigations have concluded. From last September’s lawsuit alleging sexual assault and rape to alleged harassment of another female who made claims against him to SI.com to an incident with a moving-truck driver that resulted in an arrest and multiple charges, Brown could be facing a significant suspension before he’s permitted to play again.

