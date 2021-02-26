Report: Russell Wilson views Bears as chance to bridge into NFL management

Why Russell Wilson wants to join the Bears originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Russell Wilson reportedly would "happily" come to Chicago if the Seahawks decide to trade him.

Buy why the Bears after their offensive struggles?

Jeremy Fowler answered that question on Get Up and gave some insight into why Wilson has the Bears on his short list alongside the Cowboys, Saints and Raiders.

"Russell Wilson's thinking is broader, it's big picture from I'm told," Fowler said. "This is a guy who wants to be in an NFL managerial position in the future, maybe even NFL ownership.

"So in a case like Chicago, he's not thinking in terms of their struggles on offense recently. He's thinking in terms of turning around a franchise that is historically great but has had struggles on offense for the better part of 20 years.

"He would love that kind of story."

"Several high-ranking people I've spoken to believe [a Russell Wilson trade] is an inevitability, maybe not this off-season, but next off-season because of the growing tension that isn't right now, it's been a couple years."



The reasons Fowler gave for Wilson choosing the other markets are quite bland in comparison.

"Dallas is a huge market, it'd be fun to play for them. New Orleans, he's thinking good play calling and offensive mind that could expand his game," Fowler said.

Fowler didn't even discuss the appeal of Raiders.

Chicago definitely sounds like the team that can elevate Wilson's career the most.

Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune also had a report on why the Bears appeal to Wilson and it's not exactly the same as Fowler's but helps round out the picture.

"The appeal of the Bears for Wilson is that Chicago would be a huge media market for his wife, Ciara, and the Bears have a playoff-ready defense," Biggs wrote.

Biggs also cites a source who noted that Wilson thinks he could get some players to come with him like Tom Brady did with Rob Gronkowski and Antonio Brown in Tampa Bay.

And that ended in a Super Bowl win.

