Report: Russell Wilson trade drama making Seahawks unhappy originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

We’ve made a lot of Russell Wilson’s reported unhappiness with the Seahawks this offseason, but a report from Mike Silver suggests the feeling may be mutual.

If the @Seahawks weren't fielding offers for Russell Wilson at this point, they'd be committing malpractice. Their QB is clearly unhappy. @nflnetwork @AndrewSiciliano pic.twitter.com/HYnq7ySTmn — Michael Silver (@MikeSilver) March 3, 2021

“The Seahawks are not happy with how this has gone down since the end of the season,” Silver said on NFL Total Access on Wednesday. “I believe they will obviously listen to offers from any of those four teams.”

The four teams Silver mentions are the Bears, Raiders, Saints and Cowboys— the four teams Wilson would be willing to waive his no-trade clause to join. It has not been reported that Wilson has formally requested a trade, so the idea that the Seahawks would entertain trade offers anyways is noteworthy.

“I think the situation is worse than I previously believed,” Silver said. “So yeah, my thoughts have somewhat evolved… If the Seahawks are not at least having conversations about the possibility of a Russell Wilson trade right now, they’re committing malpractice, because clearly, he is that unhappy.

“It’s not like he just made one comment after the season. He made two or three. When your agent comes out publicly and says, ‘I would play for one of these four teams,’ and your client has a no-trade clause— you’re not doing that if you strictly want to stay.”

Story continues

Despite the hard feelings, it’s far from a foregone conclusion that Seattle ships Wilson this offseason.

“I think that Pete Carroll regards himself as a problem solver, so he will try to patch things up,” Silver said. “But unless things get a lot better, even if he does come back, think about what’s on the line, in a very tough division, in this upcoming season. If it doesn’t go great, are you going to trade Russell Wilson after the season? Or are you going to tell Pete Carroll, ‘Hey man, it’s been a great run, but we’re going to bring in a coach that Russell Wilson wants to play for.’ I’m not saying that would happen, I’m just saying there are a lot of balls in the air, and this is not a great situation right now.”

Click here to subscribe to the Under Center Podcast for free.

Download

Download MyTeams Today!