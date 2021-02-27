Report: Russell Wilson thinks Pete Carroll and his sons answer to no one

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson hasn’t only played for head coach Pete Carroll for his entire career. He has also played for both of Carroll’s sons, who have been offensive assistants in Seattle: Nate Carroll is the Seahawks’ wide receivers coach, and Brennan Carroll recently left his role as Seahawks run game coordinator to work at the University of Arizona.

Wilson has been widely reported to be frustrated with Pete Carroll, and he’s also reportedly frustrated with Carroll’s sons.

According to a report from TheAthletic.com, Wilson and those around him believe Carroll and his sons answer to no one.

A particularly unusual development occurred when Nate Carroll stepped away from his job because he was frustrated with his role and made his unhappiness known to his players, according to the report.

Pete Carroll himself has indicated that Nate and Brennan were the two coaches on the staff who held him accountable.

“I’m [going to] really miss Brennan not being part of our club because he and Nate have been really big factors because they’ll tell me stuff other guys won’t tell me,” Pete Carroll said last month. “They have always been really instrumental, and moving forward, I’m going to miss something there.”

Wilson has not demanded a raise from the Seahawks, but he has made it known that he has a list of teams he would like to be traded to, if and when the two sides get a divorce.

