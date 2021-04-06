Report: Russell Wilson tells Seahawks teammate he's staying
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Report: Russell Wilson tells Seahawks teammate he's staying originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago
In the end, Russ Talk in Chicago ended not with a bang, but a whimper. According to NFL Network reporter Omar Ruiz, Seahawks defensive end Carlos Dunlap received assurance from Wilson himself that he would remain in Seattle for the 2021 season.
“He’s with us... here to stay,” Carlos Dunlap summarizing his conversation with Russell Wilson after the QB gave his assurance he’d be with the #Seahawks in 2021 before Dunlap re-signed with Seattle...
— Omar Ruiz (@OmarDRuiz) April 6, 2021
It’s been widely reported that Ryan Pace and the Bears were in hot pursuit of the Seahawks quarterback this offseason. But when Seattle GM John Schneider told the Bears he wasn’t ready to trade Wilson just yet, Pace moved quickly to sign Andy Dalton.
Despite that signing, some thought the door was still open for a Wilson trade sometime around the draft. However, that door seems firmly closed now given the report about Dunlap’s conversation with Wilson.
But there’s always next year, right?
Click here to subscribe to the Under Center Podcast for free.
Download
Download MyTeams Today!