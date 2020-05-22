Report: Russell Wilson wants Antonio Brown to join Seahawks

Russell Wilson and Antonio Brown have gotten to know each other throughout various offseason workouts and while attending Pro Bowl games over the years.

It's why the Seattle Seahawks franchise quarterback reportedly advocated for Seattle to sign Brown in 2019. But rather than sign the four-time All-Pro, Seattle went on to claim Josh Gordon, who played five games in a Seahawks uniform before he was suspended a fifth time for violating the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing drugs and substance abuse.

Fast forward to the 2020 offseason and the Seahawks could still use some additional weapons to complement Tyler Lockett, DK Metcalf and speedy wide receiver Phillip Dorsett, who signed a one-year deal with Seattle in March.

Wilson still wants the Seahawks to add more superstars, and he still believes Antonio Brown can help Seattle.

Per John Clayton of 710 ESPN Seattle, Wilson would love to bring Brown to Seattle. He also noted Brown's close relationship with backup quarterback, Geno Smith, who finalized his one-year contract on Wednesday. Clayton added that if a deal were to unfold with the 31-year-old wide receiver, it would likely occur in July or August.

The Seahawks did their due diligence in checking on Brown, who was released by the Patriots last September after the NFL launched an investigation into his alleged sexual assault and harassment of a female who made claims against him.

"We're involved in everything," Carroll said last September about Brown. "We've been telling you that for a long time. We seriously mean we're trying to know what's going on with every opportunity to get better, and if we miss one of those we messed up. We didn't know what was going on with that one."

Brown played in one game for the Patriots in 2019, catching 4-of-8 targets for 56 yards and one touchdown. New England dropped him the very next week once the allegations against Brown gained steam. Before New England, Brown was released by the Raiders after a turbulent tenure in the Bay Area.

