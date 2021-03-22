Report: Russell Wilson still wants Antonio Brown in Seattle

Mike Florio
·1 min read
The question of whether and to what extent the Seahawks will listen to quarterback Russell Wilson when it comes to personnel matters is about to be put to the test.

Last week, long-time NFL insider and Seattle resident John Clayton said on 93.7 The Fan in Pittsburgh that Wilson is still lobbying the team to sign receiver Antonio Brown.

Wilson has tried in the past to get Brown in Seattle. Last year, however, Brown landed in Tampa Bay. The Seahawks did their due diligence on Brown but decided not to pursue him.

This year, Brown remains a free agent. With a Super Bowl ring, a cap crunch, and a crowded depth chart in Tampa, maybe Brown is looking elsewhere for a bigger role and/or more money.

Of course, the Seahawks already have multiple quality receivers, including DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett. But that doesn’t matter; Wilson wants him. Whether the Seahawks pursue and land him will go a long way toward proving whether the Seahawks are willing to listen to Wilson’s player preferences.

Report: Russell Wilson still wants Antonio Brown in Seattle originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

