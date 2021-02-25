Report: Russell Wilson, Seahawks split could happen 'soon'

Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks are headed for divorce, according to a detailed report by The Athletic on Thursday.

"Some people around the league think a trade could happen, if not this offseason then sometime in the near future," per The Athletic.

Wilson could command up to three first-round picks, per multiple reports, and the 32-year-old has three years left on a four-year, $140 million deal he signed in April 2019.

The Athletic reported the New York Jets, Miami Dolphins and New Orleans Saints all have a level of interest in Wilson.

In a wide-ranging deep dive into the rift between Wilson and the Seahawks, the report focuses on a difference of opinion between Wilson and the organization about the design of the offense and personnel on the offensive line.

Wilson responded to reports of his frustration with the Seahawks following the Super Bowl, a game he attended as the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year as a guest of commissioner Roger Goodell. Wilson told "The Dan Patrick Show" he was increasingly concerned about the nearly 400 career sacks he's taken in nine seasons.

"That's a big thing that we gotta fix. That's gotta be fixed," Wilson said.

The Athletic report said Wilson had been firing off testy text messages to Jake Heaps, a former teammate and private passing coach, during the game. It was a simmering position for Wilson that boiled over during a meeting The Athletic said ended in Wilson storming out of the room before the Seahawks played Arizona on Thursday night in November 2020.

Per the report, Wilson gave the team an outline of his ideas to fix the offense but head coach Pete Carroll shook him off.

Within the new report, several sources are interviewed and there is blame assessed from those sources on either side.

One attributed comment from former running back Robert Turbin, who was in Wilson's wedding, indicated the quarterback's well-being is at the center of the issues.

"The reason that we're here is because he's on pace to be the most sacked quarterback in the history of the NFL," Turbin told The Athletic.

But another source, pointing to a two-game stretch in which Wilson committed seven turnovers and Carroll scaled back the offense, sided with Seattle.

"He's finally catching heat. That's the main reason for all of this," the source is quoted as saying.

A coach from another team said "It's a great story. There is a lot there. Money, greed, power and control."

(Field Level Media)