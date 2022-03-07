Report: Russell Wilson ‘more amenable’ to Broncos than NFC East teams

The Denver Broncos (and Green Bay Packers) are waiting for Aaron Rodgers to make a decision on his future (an announcement might arrive Tuesday), but Rodgers isn’t the only big-name quarterback being linked to Denver.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported Sunday that Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson is “lying low” and watching to see how the offseason will unfold for the Seahawks (subscription required for link).

“Several teams will continue to call,” Fowler wrote. “After talks with people around the league, the three teams that come up most often are Denver, Philadelphia and Washington, with a little Carolina talk. Based on what I know, Wilson would be more amenable to Denver than the NFC East.”

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport also name-dropped Wilson, Rodgers and Deshaun Watson as potential targets for the Broncos on Saturday.

It’s worth noting that the Seahawks have indicated they do not want to trade Wilson (but the QB could force his way out if he wants to).

Wilson was also linked to the Broncos last offseason, but he ended up remaining in Seattle. It’s hard to gauge how realistic the possibility of a trade might be, but the 33-year-old QB would be a great candidate for Denver if the Seahawks do decide to move toward a trade.

