Report: Russell Wilson would consider trade to Cowboys, Saints, Raiders, Bears

Liz Mathews
·2 min read
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson has been busy over the last month, making the media rounds and airing his concerns over the team’s less-than-stellar offensive line heading into the 2021 season.

As of yet, he hasn’t formally demanded a trade, but it seems things are ramping up again.

On Thursday morning, Wilson seems to be making his voice heard (or simply posturing) via a series of tweets from ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

“Seahawks’ QB Russell Wilson has not demanded a trade, his agent Mark Rodgers told ESPN,” Schefter tweeted first. “Wilson has told the Seahawks he wants to play in Seattle but, if a trade were considered, the only teams he would go to are the Cowboys, Saints, Raiders, Bears.”

Then, an hour later, Schefter issued a similar tweet, but with very different overtures.

“Russell Wilson has told the Seahawks he wants to play in Seattle but, if a trade were considered, the only teams he would go to are the Cowboys, Saints, Raiders and Bears, his agent Mark Rodgers said to ESPN,” writes Schefter.

We can’t say for certain what is happening here, except it’s safe to assume Wilson’s agent, Mark Rodgers, is feeding Schefter information and wants to make sure his message is clear.

Stay tuned throughout the afternoon as this story develops.

Expect bigger and better things from Seahawks L.J. Collier in 2021

