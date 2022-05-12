Like every home opener for the Seahawks since 2012, this year’s will feature Russell Wilson.

The catch is obvious. He’ll be playing for the other team.

One of the most anticipated games of the year –Denver at Seattle — serves as the Week One Monday night contest, according to Vic Lombardi of Altitude Sports.

The league could have held that one for a much bigger audience, either in the late-afternoon window on CBS or FOX or a Sunday night on NBC. Chances are that this specific Week One game will be televised by ABC, not ESPN.

Regardless, it will be a memorable final act to the opening week of the season. And it will make the official start of his tenure with the Broncos memorable and emotional.

Report: Russell Wilson’s Broncos visit Seahawks on first Monday night of season originally appeared on Pro Football Talk