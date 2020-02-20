Report: Russell Okung “skeptical” about his future with the Chargers

The Chargers will be making at least one significant change to their starting offense this year with quarterback Philip Rivers set to move on as a free agent.

It sounds like left tackle Russell Okung may also be looking for a way out at some point this offseason. Josina Anderson of ESPN reports that he recently expressed uncertainty to the team about the direction of the team and his place on it.

Per the report, the team has attempted to reassure Okung but he remains “skeptical” of both their outlook and his own future with the team.

Okung missed the first half of last season after suffering a pulmonary embolism and then missed a couple of games at the end of the year with a groin injury. He has a $13 million salary and a cap hit of just over $16 million for the coming season. Parting ways with him would return over $13 million of that cap space to the Chargers.