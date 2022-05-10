Report: RB Sony Michel reaches deal with Dolphins after Super Bowl run with Rams

The Miami Dolphins’ backfield got even deeper.

The Dolphins reached a deal to sign running back Sony Michel on Monday afternoon, according to the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

The former New England first-rounder and Rams RB is another fascinating weapon heading to the Dolphins in an offense that has proven to showcase backs.

Michel had 845 rushing yards and five total touchdowns with the Los Angeles Rams last season while helping them to a win in Super Bowl LVI. Michel was first selected by the New England Patriots in the first round of the 2018 draft before he was traded to the Rams for a pair of draft picks last August. The Dolphins will mark Michel’s third team in as many years.

In total, Michel has racked up 3,137 rushing yards and 20 total touchdowns in his career. Terms of his new deal with the Dolphins aren’t yet known. His initial four-year, $9.6 million deal expired after last season.

The Dolphins are adding Sony Michel after his one-year stint with the Rams. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Michel will now join a crowded running backs room in Miami, who has made plenty of moves this offseason. The Dolphins picked up Chase Edmonds and Raheem Mostert in free agency, joining Myles Gaskin and Slavon Ahmed, among others. Edmonds had a career-high 592 rushing yards in 12 games in Arizona last season. Mostert missed nearly all of last season in San Francisco with a knee injury.

That group, along with newly acquired wide receiver Tyreek Hill, should provide Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa with plenty of options this fall. The team ranked 30th in rushing yards last season, something first-year head coach Mike McDaniel is trying to improve on.