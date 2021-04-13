Report: Ross Cockrell re-signs with Buccaneers

Charean Williams
·1 min read
Cornerback Ross Cockrell is returning to the Buccaneers.

Cockrell has signed a two-year deal with the team, Greg Auman of TheAthletic.com reports.

Cockrell, 29, spent last season in Tampa, playing 12 games with two starts. He saw action on 237 defensive snaps and 156 on special teams.

He made 11 tackles and one pass breakup in 2020.

Cockrell, a fourth-round choice of the Bills in 2014, played one season with the Bills, two with the Steelers, one with the Giants and one with the Panthers before landing with the Bucs.

In six seasons, he has appeared in 80 games with 45 starts and has totaled 230 tackles, seven interceptions and 45 pass breakups.

