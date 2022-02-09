Report: Rory Segrest ‘expected’ to reunite with Doug Pederson and join Jags’ staff

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson has been a busy man as of the last few days, and that’s mostly been because he’s in the process of putting a coaching staff together. News broke on Tuesday that the Jags were in the process of hiring Tampa Bay Bucs assistant Mike Caldwell, and we now know of another assistant who is expected to join the team and coach the defense.

According to The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman, that assistant is University of Louisiana at Lafayette defensive line coach Rory Segrest, who once coached alongside Pederson with the Philadelphia Eagles under Andy Reid. Segrest also worked alongside soon-to-be defensive coordinator Mike Caldwell while with the Eagles.

SOURCE: Louisiana DL coach/assistant head coach Rory Segrest is expected to join the Jaguars coaching staff. He and Doug Pederson had coached together with the Eagles. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) February 8, 2022

Segrest held a variety of roles with the Eagles and was one of the assistants who had been in Philadelphia before Pederson was an assistant there (from 2006-10). Those roles included time as an assistant defensive line, defensive line, special teams quality control, and special teams coach.

Segrest was a part of two runs by the Eagles where the team won the NFC East title (2006 and 2010). They also went to the NFC Championship game in 2009.

This past season was Segrest’s fourth with the Ragin’ Cajuns. Before that, he was on the Arkansas Razorback’s staff from 2014-17 as a defensive line coach and specialists coach.