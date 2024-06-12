Report: Rory McIlroy's divorce from wife Erica is off ahead of U.S. Open

PINEHURST, N.C. — Rory McIlroy and wife Erica Stoll have agreed to reconcile their marriage, according to The Guardian.

McIlroy filed papers in South Florida setting the divorce in motion on May 13, the day after winning the Wells Fargo Championship and ahead of the PGA Championship. McIlroy’s lawyer, Thomas Sasser, declared that the marriage was irretrievably broken. The couple have been married for seven years and have one child, a three-year-old daughter, Poppy.

But the Guardian reports that McIlroy’s attorney filed a motion on Tuesday to dismiss the divorce petition at the request of both parties.

Contacted by the Guardian, McIlroy said: “There have been rumors about my personal life recently, which is unfortunate. Responding to each rumor is a fool’s game.

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland celebrates with his girlfriend Erica Stoll after winning the the DP World Tour Golf Championship in Dubai, on November 22, 2015. The $8 million DP World Tour Championship features the top-60 players in the Race to Dubai. / AFP / KARIM SAHIB (Photo credit should read KARIM SAHIB/AFP/Getty Images)

“Over the past weeks, Erica and I have realized that our best future was as a family together. Thankfully, we have resolved our differences and look forward to a new beginning.”

McIlroy made no mention of the matter during his Tuesday press conference ahead of the 124th U.S. Open. He is seeking to win his fifth major and first in nearly 10 years.

The Northern Irishman is grouped in the first two rounds with Scottie Scheffler and Xander Schauffele.

