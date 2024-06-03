Report: Rookie tryout WR lands contract with Patriots

The New England Patriots signed wide receiver David Wallis on Monday afternoon. Wallis was part of rookie minicamp on a tryout basis, per ESPN’s Mike Reiss.

He played for Randolph Macon College and had an outstanding season in 2023. He led the Old Dominion Athletic Conference with 957 receiving yards and 18.1 yards per reception. He had 12 receiving touchdowns on the year.

Wallis also holds the program record with 34 career receiving touchdowns. For his efforts, he was recently named to the All-ODAC First-Team for the second year in a row.

That success reached even beyond the Randolph Macon program with him being named to the All-Region First-Team by D3Football.com.

WR David Wallis, who was part of rookie minicamp on a tryout basis, has signed with the Patriots today. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) June 3, 2024

New England has worked this offseason to try and get as much receiving depth as possible.

It has been an area of need throughout the offseason, and there’s hope that adding Wallis to the fold continues to address it. At the very least, this gives the Patriots another body to work with and potentially develop at the position.

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire