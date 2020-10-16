Report: Rookie Saahdiq Charles to start at LG on Sunday

News: Saahdiq Charles is expected to start at left guard Sunday against the Giants, per two people with knowledge of the situation. Charles would replace Wes Martin and be making his NFL debut. He’s the former LSU LT drafted in the 4th round. Experts think he has a high ceiling. — Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) October 16, 2020





Anyone who followed reports out of practice in Washington this week might have seen this coming, but now it’s officially being reported that rookie Saahdiq Charles will get his first career start in the NFL, this time at left guard, rather than left tackle, where he was drafted to play.

Charles was drafted out of LSU in the fourth round in 2020, and many people think that he has an incredibly high ceiling as an NFL player, though most people expected him to carry out his career at the LT position. However, Washington has struggled greatly to get production from the LG spot this year, with second-year player Wes Martin taking the snaps there thus far.

It appears now, ironically, that Martin may be the second player in Washington to quickly go from No. 1 on the depth chart to No. 3 at his respective position in the blink of an eye. With the expected return of RG Brandon Scherff, it would not be a shock to see LG Wes Schweitzer slot in as the backup behind Charles now, after his impressive time filling in for Scherff on the right side.

No matter what happens, it will be intriguing to watch Charles make his NFL debut, and hopefully provide a big boost to the offensive line.